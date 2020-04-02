UMD’s Scott Perunovich Named Hobey Hat Trick Finalist

The Hibbing native is the ninth Bulldog ever to be named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD defenseman Scott Perunovich was named a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist, along with North Dakota’s Jordan Kawaguchi and Maine’s Jeremy Swayman.

The Hibbing native is the ninth Bulldog ever to be named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and the first since Jack Connolly back in 2012. Perunovich, who signed a pro deal last week with the St. Louis Blues, will hope to hear his name called when the winner is announced Saturday, April 11th during the 10 p.m. edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.