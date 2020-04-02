UMD’s Justin Richards Signs with New York Rangers

Since 2007, Richards is the 21st Bulldog to leave UMD early to go pro.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – In his freshman year, Justin Richards scored a grand total of zero goals. Two years later, he’s become a two-time NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year and now, his career will continue in the pros.

Richards has signed an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers. He says the team reached out to him last week and after talking with the head coach and general manager, he decided that New York was the best fit.

“Every player kind of just dreams of this opportunity ever since they were young. I never really gave up on my dream. Yes there were some setbacks. I think I learned some valuable things along the way and the championships and the team success definitely helped with that, too,” Richards said.

This past season, Richards served as the assistant team captain, racking up a career-high 14 goals. The Columbus, Ohio native says the thing he will miss the most is the people who made it fun to go to school, play hockey and live in Duluth.

“Two championships in two years and we’re kind of right on pace for a third one there. Definitely a very hard decision, but I just felt that it was time for me to move on. I’ll forever cherish my time in Duluth and I’ll be a Bulldog forever,” said Richards.

