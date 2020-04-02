Whole Foods Co-Op Implements “Safe Shopping” Protocols

DULUTH, Minn. – With many local businesses closing, Whole Foods Co-op has remained opened during the Covid-19 pandemic and staff are practicing safe ways to shop.

Plexiglass shields have been installed to enforce social distancing.

Signs, and red tape on the floor also indicate no standing zones which is essential for safety of all shoppers.

There are a couple other tips management would like shoppers to implement to adhere to social distancing.

“Just keep your grocery shopping trips as quick as possible. Please maybe limit the amount of people you grocery shop with. So if you typically bring your kids or your family. Maybe just zero down to as few people as possible,” Whole Foods Co-Op Manager, Hillary Hines says.

The Denfeld location currently is in a trial period for a new curbside pickup program.

It is expected to be rolled out in a couple weeks.