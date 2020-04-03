Ashland: Heavy Rain, Snow Melt Cause 7.1 Million Gallons of Sewage to Overflow Into Lake Superior

ASHLAND, Wis. – According to Ashland City officials, an estimated 7,177,000 gallons of sewage waste overflowed into Lake Superior last week.

The sanitary overflow started on March 29 at the City of Ashland’s Waste Water Treatment Plant and ended on March 31.

The city says the overflow was due to heavy rain and snowmelt.

“All necessary steps are being taken to limit any public health hazard or potentially harmful effects on the environment.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has been notified about the incident.

Residents are being asked to avoid contact with any sanitary sewer overflow due to the potential for exposure to disease-causing organisms.