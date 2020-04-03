Covid-19 Testing Site Moves From Original Location In West Duluth

Testing site is now stationed on 59th Avenue West.

Essentia Health’s Covid-19 testing site has been open in West Duluth for the last two weeks, but officials have confirmed the testing location has now been moved.

The tents were previously posted up in the parking lot of Essentia’s Business Services Center on 46th Avenue West.

The testing site is now stationed in the residential area of 59th Avenue West.

Hospital representatives stated weather and windy conditions contributed to the move.