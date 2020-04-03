Digital Library Access to the Public

DULUTH, Minn. – Need a way to escape the quarantine? The Duluth Public Library has a solution for you.

The Duluth library is closed to the public. However, the library is now making its digital content accessible to the public. Through an E-access library card, there is temporary access to e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and databases.

“It’s great because right now with people having to stay at home and with the library shut down, people need information,” said Byron Johnson, head of circulation at the Duluth Public Library. “They also need ways in which to escape.”

In order to qualify for the E-access library card, participants must live within Duluth city limits.