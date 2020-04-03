Gov. Walz Rolls Out COVID-19 Data Dashboard Website

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state government rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard Friday as a one-stop-shop for residents to see the latest data on the state’s response to the pandemic as well as information on how to protect themselves.

The website, which will be updated daily, includes data on available ventilators, intensive care beds, personal protective equipment and tests as the state prepares for a surge in cases in the coming weeks. It also includes the latest statistics on the spread of COVID-19 across Minnesota, jobless claims, the availability of child care for critical workers, and how well Minnesotans are practicing social distancing.

Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the dashboard in a video address streamed from the Governor’s Residence, in which he expressed appreciation for the sacrifices Minnesotans have made since he issued a stay-at-home order that took effect last Saturday. The goal of the order was to buy time for the state’s health care system to gear up for the coming peak in cases.

“We are still early out,” the governor said. “You have made it possible to push it out further, which has gained valuable time. But it will come. It will most likely come before we have a lot of the therapeutics we need, or certainly before we have a vaccine. But when it comes to Minnesota our intention is, is to make sure every one of you gets all of the care that we can possibly provide.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state’s death toll from the pandemic rose by four to 22 as of Friday. The state’s confirmed case count rose by 47 for a total of 789 since the outbreak began. The number of patients who have recovered rose to 410, up 37 from Thursday. Officials have cautioned that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing.

The department said 86 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, up 11 from Thursday, including 40 in intensive care, up two from Thursday.