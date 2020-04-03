LIVE: Gov. Walz Updates Minnesota on Fight Against COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz delivers a video address to update Minnesotans on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The governor’s spokesman said Walz plans to talk about the latest numbers and the challenges ahead.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state’s death toll from the pandemic is 22 as of Friday.

The state’s confirmed case count rose by 47 for a total of 789 since the outbreak began. Officials caution that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing.