Local Mothers, Organizations Hosting Virtual Birthing Summit

The Virtual Summit is Taking Place April 4 - 10

DULUTH, Minn. – Giving birth or even the thought of starting a family can be a difficult topic to deal with during the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, local professionals and area mothers are teaming up to help expecting parents.

Stacy Holden is the creator of the Birth and Baby Fair Duluth.

“We have an amazing birth community here in Duluth and I don’t think people realize it. We do have a community that comes together in support of our families,” said Holden. “To know that 21 providers showed up within days, and all of these vendors showed up to make it happen, it’s been pretty incredible.”

From April 4 – 10, 21 workshops will be virtually available to help expecting mothers through the process of pregnancy.

The summit will be geared toward maneuvering through and handling a pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so proud of anything that we’ve been able to offer our community before, it’s pretty epic,” said Holden.

The summit is taking place instead of the annual Birth and Baby Fair Duluth, which would have taken place Saturday, April 4.

Workshops will center on topics such as how to have a healthy pregnancy, options available for mothers, how to cope with what’s going on right now, preparations, as well as postpartum depression, and how to nourish yourself.

The virtual summit was quickly but thoroughly pulled together within one week thanks to various Northland mothers, vendors, and health professionals.

If you are interested in taking part in the virtual summit, visit Birth and Baby Fair Duluth on Facebook, or check out their website by clicking here.