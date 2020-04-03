Medical Supplies Donated to Salvation Army

DULUTH, Minn.– There’s a growing need for all kinds of medical supplies and one Duluth business is making it a little easier for people to get their hands on them.

Lake Superior Medical Equipment donated medical supplies to the Salvation Army in Duluth. They donated thousands of dollars worth of supplies like pull-ups and adult diapers which will be given out for free by the Salvation Army. Lake Superior Medical Equipment says while there’s a high demand for supplies like masks and ventilators, there’s also a need for other supplies like these.

“They serve a lot of people who really need these products. And so they get them in and they go very quickly and a lot of people don’t have the money to pay for this.”

Lake Superior Medical Equipment has two stores in Duluth and Cloquet.