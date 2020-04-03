Minnesota: 4 More Deaths, 47 New Cases Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health reports there are 47 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 789.

The total number of deaths in the state is now at 22, with four additional deaths as of Friday morning.

Health officials are still reminding the public that numbers are likely higher than reported due to a lack of testing in the state.

According to the MDH website, there are 86 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 40 of those patients are in the ICU.

The number of cases confirmed in St. Louis County still remains at 13.

Out of Minnesota’s 87 counties, 56 of them have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.