More Layoffs For St. Luke’s Hospital

DULUTH, Minn – More layoffs are happening at St. Luke’s Hospital.

As of now the hospital has let go of over a dozen employees, but some volunteered to leave due to a lack of work.

St. Luke’s reps cite the decrease in patient volumes is creating the need to layoff staff.

Earlier this week, Essentia announced they were laying off more than 500 employees in non-medical jobs at multiple facilities across the midwest due to a big dip in revenue.