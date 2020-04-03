One Roof Community Housing Helping Tenants and Landlords

Residential evictions, lease terminations, and foreclosures have been suspended.

DULUTH, Minn. – Millions of people are now unemployed around the country due to the pandemic and many are struggling to make monthly rent payments.

Because of this, legislators have enacted protections for tenants and landlords.

However, these protections do not reduce or waive rent for tenants.

One Roof Community Housing in Duluth suggests people should speak to their landlords if they are having trouble making rent instead of simply not paying.

“Doing the right thing during these times will minimize the lingering damage that happens to potentially your credit or your business once we get through this time,” said Jeff Corey, executive director of One Roof Community Housing.

The nonprofit also has a tenant-landlord connection that is free to call for people with housing questions.

They also encourage people who are having trouble paying a mortgage to get in contact with their loan servicer right away.

If you have questions or would like to seek advice from One Roof Community Housing you can visit their website here.