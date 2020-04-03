Proctor High School Program 3-D Printing Ways to Quadruple Capacity of Ventilators

They are creating things called manifolds which act as a splitter of sorts so one ventilator can help more than just one person.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The availability of ventilators is an important topic in the era of COVID-19 and a program at Proctor High School is using their 3-D printer to help.

The industrial arts program is 3-D printing ways to double and even quadruple the capacity of ventilators.

Proctor has two 3-D printers and it takes four hours to create a manifold.

The plans are readily available online for anyone who has a 3-D printer.

“We are just increasing our capacity we are trying to maximize it this is a real-life situation this is a real-life skill and its tying nicely with that whole combination of community service, skill and just helping people out,” said Tyler Blom

The program is looking for donations to buy materials and possibly another 3-D printer to help increase their productivity.