Screen Graphics Makes Masks for Businesses in Twin Ports

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The demand for masks across the country is growing and one Superior business is pitching in to help.

Screen Graphics is having groups of their staff making cloth masks. They are sending the masks to healthcare facilities, nursing homes, and grocery stores in the Twin Ports.

Screen Graphics tells us they are glad to keep everybody working and helping out during the pandemic.

“It feels great. It really does,” said Screen Graphics Operations Manager Pat Messina. “We’re having fun doing it and we’re trying to help out our local community so everyone feels just a little bit safer.”

Screen Graphics says by next week, they hope to be making more than 10,000 masks every week.