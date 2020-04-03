Tim Madsen Steps Down as CSS Men’s Hockey Head Coach

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica announced today that Tim Madsen has stepped down as head coach of the nen’s hockey team.

Madsen spent the past two seasons as the Saints’ bench boss, guiding them to a 20-30-2 record, including a top-ten national ranking in his first year and a Harris Cup Playoffs appearance this past season. In a press release, Madsen says it was time for him to move on to his next challenge in hockey both professionally and personally.

A national search process will begin immediately to fill the position.