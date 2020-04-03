UMD Athletics Letting Go of Longtime SID Bob Nygaard

DULUTH, Minn. – Longtime UMD sports information director Bob Nygaard has been let go from his position.

Nygaard is the longest serving member of the UMD athletic staff at 37 years with the Bulldogs where he was in charge of media and public relations. In 2015, he was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame and has served on the UMD Hall of Fame committee since its inception.

Nygaard was just one of several staff lay-offs, which UMD officials say was a result of the planned budget cuts that were announced back in December and have nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak.