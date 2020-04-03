Wisconsin Elections Impacted by Coronavirus

SUPERIOR, Wis. – There are usually 500 absentee ballots for an election like they have in Superior next week.

But officials there say they have counted about 4,000 so far. Staff says that the coronavirus and its impact on the election was a surprise. They are glad people are staying safe.

“We’re seeing more absentee ballots because of the virus,” said Terri Kalan, city clerk for the city of Superior. “People are hunkering down and worried about having to go into a public place so they prefer to get their ballot mailed to them.”

Next week, Superior will be offering curbside voting when polls open on Tuesday.