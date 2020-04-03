Wisconsin GOP Says Election Should go on as Scheduled

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Wisconsin Republicans Say Election Should be Held as Planned Tuesday Despite Governor’s Request to Delay

Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Legislature to meet in special session to approve moving Wisconsin’s presidential primary to an all-mail footing.

Voting advocacy groups and Evers’ fellow Democrats have been pushing him and Republican legislative leaders to postpone Tuesday’s election as the coronavirus spreads but Republicans have refused to make any changes.

Evers on Friday called a special session starting Saturday to adopt bills that would allow people to vote only by absentee ballot.

The call doesn’t mandate lawmakers to take any action and the GOP has already vowed to see the election through as scheduled.