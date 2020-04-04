All Natural Surface Trails in Duluth Closed due to Wet Conditions

Temporarily closure done regularly.

DULUTH, Minn.- All surface trails in Duluth have been closed for a few weeks by the city due to trail conditions.

Trails like Superior Hiking Trail are routinely closed this time of year when conditions are too wet for foot or bike traffic.

According to city staff, this ensures good quality for the trails once things dry out.

“What we’re trying to do is protect the trails form damage,” said Trail Coordinator Matt Andrews, “because we’d rather spend time and money and energy focusing on maintenance or improvement of those trails rather than repair of those trails.”

Skyline Parkway around Enger Tower is closed to vehicles, so that’s another trail walkers and bikers can use instead. A full list of alternative trails can be found here,