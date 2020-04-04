COVID-19 Confirmed at Duluth Long-Term Care Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – COVID-19 has been confirmed at Superior View Apartments, a long-term care facility in Duluth.

The facility is included on the long-term care facilities with outbreaks list on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Superior View Apartments is the only facility in St. Louis County that appears on the list.

According to the Department of Health, an outbreak is defined as one or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.

Superior View Apartments is located at 1022 Junction Avenue in Duluth. According to its website, it includes 24 one and two bedroom apartments for people with disabilities.

Officials have confirmed COVID-19 cases in 47 different senior living homes, accounting for 3% of the positive tests in the state.