Drive-By Easter Bunny Celebration in Duluth Neighborhood

Cars drove past to see a full Easter set-up complete with a dancing Easter Bunny.

DULUTH, Minn. – Easter came early to the Piedmont Heights neighborhood of Duluth on Saturday.

The Easter Bunny was outside one home waving and spreading springtime cheer.

The family who hosted it loves holidays and wanted to spread joy.

“We just saw that there was nothing in the area everything is canceled due to COVID and we just wanted to spread some joy to the kids and even adults,” said Destini Sandlin, who is one of the homeowners.

Easter is only eight days away so the Easter Bunny will clearly be very busy over the next week.