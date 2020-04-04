LSC Donates PPE to City of Duluth to Distribute

College donated 400 masks, 60 boxes of gloves.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Emergency Management has received a large donation of Personal Protective Equipment from Lake Superior College.

Officials picked up about 400 masks, 60 boxes of gloves, gowns, sharps containers and more.

The smaller places that do nursing home or adult care, or even child care needs,” Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said. “I think this partnership is going to go a long way to help out the type of business and the type of care sites that need these resources.”

The equipment will start being distributed to certain facilities starting Monday.