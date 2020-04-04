Wisconsin Primaries Continue as Normal, Superior Prepares for Tuesday

The Governor's request to make the election all-mail was shot down by state Republicans.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A special session of the Wisconsin Legislature was held Saturday, to discuss making the Wisconsin Primary Elections all-mail, and extending absentee voting until late May. The meeting came to a halt when state Republicans shot down the request citing concerns for election security, and adjourned the meeting immediately.

“Folks let me be clear this is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue, this is an issue of democracy,” the Governor said in a video on Friday calling lawmakers to the session.

Evers had asked both sides of the aisle to agree on the proposal. It was a matter, he said, of both health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensuring voter rights.

“To ensure that every registered voter receives an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming election, to allow absentee ballots postmarked the day of the election, and to extend the time period to give our clerks extra time to count the influx of ballots.” said Evers.

The legislation was not passed, and Republicans have asked the Supreme Court to block the extended absentee voting deadline of April 13th, which was decided by a federal judge.

Superior City Officials said they expected the Governor’s request to not gain traction at this point.

“I think that ship has sailed,” said Mayor Jim Paine. “The legislature has made it very clear they’re not going to take any action on this election.”

With the influx of absentee ballots already received in Superior, Paine hopes there will be no issue this week. “Because the public has really stepped up and so many people have requested ballots by mail, it looks like we should be able to have, thankfully, a fairly low turnout on Election Day–but still expect a relatively high turnout electorate–both of which are good things,” he said.

Still, the Mayor asks that people utilize curbside voting, or vote at non-busy times when in person.

“If you can get there at one in the afternoon, at 11 in the morning, those are ideal times,” he said,” come when it’s slow.”

That, he said, will ensure the safety of the volunteers who have replaced the usual election inspectors.

“When you come to vote, assume you have the virus and protect your fellow citizens, especially those people who have volunteered to work the polls for the first time. Protect them,” Mayor Paine said.

There has been a change to a polling place in Superior. The original location at the Salvation Army has been moved to the Atrium of the Government Center.