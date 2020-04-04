Wisconsin Republicans Ask Supreme Court to Block Extended Absentee Voting

State moving ahead with in-person voting despite health risks of coronavirus crisis

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Republicans say they’re asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday’s primary.

Wisconsin is moving ahead with in-person voting despite concerns about the public health risks of the coronavirus crisis.

A federal judge rejected lawsuits seeking to postpone the election but extended absentee voting by six days.

The GOP says that raises concerns about election security.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session for Saturday and asked Republicans to shift the election to all-mail with absentee voting into late May.

Republicans said they wouldn’t do it, and immediately adjourned upon meeting.