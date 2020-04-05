Barnes Volunteers Delivering Groceries and Medications to Those in Need

Staff at the emergency services building will take requests via phone and have community volunteers pick up the items and deliver them at a safe distance.

BARNES, Wis. – Emergency services has implemented a new program to help at-risk residents maintain access to groceries and medications without leaving their home in the town of Barnes.

According to the emergency services manager, many town residents are retired and part of that at-risk population.

The town’s two full-time EMTs are also working hours on end sewing masks to distribute to those who need them.

“I think it’s very important in the fact that we are in a small knit community we know everybody or somebody that is being affected by this as we are talking we all need to pitch in and give it our all in the time of need,” said Tom Renz, the emergency services manager for Barnes.

Renz also stresses people should check in on their neighbors who they know might have a hard time getting around and make sure they are doing ok.

If residents in Barnes would like to volunteer, or need groceries or medications they can call (715) 795-2424.

The number connects to the Barnes Emergency Services building and the phone will be checked regularly throughout the week.