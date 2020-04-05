Phase 3 of Superior Street Reconstruction Starts Monday; Section of Phase 2 Delayed Longer

DULUTH, Minn. – The final phase of the Superior Street reconstruction project begins on Monday, April 6, and it includes the busy intersection of Lake Avenue to 3rd Avenue West.

Signs will be posted through the project area, and barricades will be in place beginning Monday morning.

The city says work crews will be implementing best practices for health and safety during the coronavirus outbreak.

A new street, underground utilities, sidewalks and lighting will all be installed.

Meanwhile, a portion of East Superior Street that was not completed during phase two last year in part because of weather delays will be held off until the spring of 2021.

This is between 3rd Avenue East by the Greysolon Plaza and 4th Avenue East by the Voyaguer Lakewalk Inn.

A city spokesperson says the Essentia construction and the soon-to-be demolition of the Voyageur for a 15-story residential tower is just too much activity at one time to finish that section of Superior Street.

