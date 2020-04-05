Residents Suffer from Burn Injuries in Duluth Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people suffered from burns during an early Sunday morning fire in Duluth, according to the city fire department.

The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning on the 300 block of North 22nd Avenue West.

The Duluth Police Department said one of its officers spotted the house fire as they happened to be driving down the street and dispatched the fire department and an ambulance.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were shooting out of the windows of the home.

The officer saw the male resident of the home pulling the female resident out to safety.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, both residents suffered from burns. They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The damage is estimated at $75,000.