Superior Introducing Curbside Voting Along with Other Changes For Tuesday’s Election

As of Sunday evening, the deadline for absentee ballots in Wisconsin has been moved until next Monday for people who have already requested the ballots. Superior sent out an unprecedented 4,200 absentee ballots for Tuesday's election.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – While much of the Northland is shut down in some way because of the coronavirus outbreak, it is not stopping Tuesday’s spring election in Superior.

This comes along with several other measures are being put in place so people can vote and stay safe at the same time during the pandemic.

Superior city clerk Terri Kalan and volunteers were in on a Sunday to try to keep up with absentee ballots flooding in before Tuesday’s election.

This year, absentee ballots can be collected until Monday, April 13 because of the “Safer at Home” order from Governor Tony Evers.

This means, votes will not even be tallied as usual on election night, they will instead officially be counted on the thirteenth.

For people not voting absentee, Superior’s normal polling centers will be open, except at the Salvation Army Building.

That location has been moved to the atrium of the government center in Superior after concerns of opening the Salvation Army building to the public during the coronavirus outbreak.

The city is also instituting curbside voting at all polling locations where a button can be pressed and an election inspector will come out and help people vote.

Sanitizing and social distancing will also be happening inside the polling centers.

“I would just encourage voters that are going out to vote at the polling place to make sure that they wash their hands before or after and practice that social distancing we don’t want anybody to get sick. It’s a critical time and we are in uncharted territory trying to work our way through this,” said Terri Kalan, the city clerk of Superior.

Clerk Kalan says she has sent out an unprecedented amount of absentee ballots, 4,200, for Tuesday’s election.

Kalan says a normal election of this size usually brings in around 4000 total votes, absentee and in-person combined.

“It’s a great option we have available to the citizens that they can vote absentee and we encourage people to use it we were just caught a little off guard by the sheer volume that we received this election this wasn’t on anyone’s radar when we started this election process,” said Kalan.

the outbreak is keeping a lot of regular poll workers at home because their ages fall into the at-risk population, but the National Guard is ready to staff polling centers in need of help.