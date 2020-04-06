#BeTheLightMN Movement Comes to the Northland

Egerdahl Field was one of several fields that will have their lights on in the Northland.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Over 200 stadium lights across the state of Minnesota are shining bright this evening in honor of high school students, staff and community members for the “Be The Light Minnesota” social media movement.

Among those participating is Egerdahl Field in Proctor, who turned their lights on as a beacon of hope for those who are hoping to return to school, especially the 2020 senior class. The lights will be on each Monday for the next two months for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

“Obviously it’s sad that we can’t play right now, but it’s a good thing for the state of Minnesota to rally around right now. Just a senior going through all this, it sucks but getting through it together and as a community, we’re all rallying behind each other,” senior Ben Harnell said.

“We wanted to get involved and show the kids that we’re here for them. We’re going to come back stronger than ever and give them a sense of hope. Because that’s really what they need now is a sense of hope. To see all these other schools doing and us jumping on board, it shows that togetherness and that support we have for each other, from the conference to the Iron Range, into Superior and beyond,: said athletic director Dan Stauber.

The lights were also on at Bromberg Field in Cloquet, Ordean Stadium at Duluth East, Fichtner Field in Hermantown, Public Schools Stadium at Duluth Denfeld, as well as Esko, Grand Rapids and Greenway.