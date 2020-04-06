Duluth Police: Level 3 Predatory Offender Relocates in Duluth

1/2 Michael Laquan Garmon

2/2 Michael Laquan Garmon

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says a level 3 predatory offender has been released and is residing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Duluth.

According to police 45-year-old, Michael Laquan Garmon has a history of sexual contact with a known adult female and an unknown female child. The sexual contact included penetration and Garmon has used force to gain compliance.

Garmon is described as 6’0”, weighing 218 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the change of address occurred on March 18, 2020.

If you would like more information regarding the relocation notification you are asked to contact Investigator Chad Geunther of the Duluth Police Department at 218-730-5545.