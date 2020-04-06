Groceries Given to Students in Need

Lincoln Park Boys and Girls Clubs is partnering with Ecolibrium 3, a local non-profit in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lincoln Park Boys and Girls Club is partnering with Ecolibrium 3, a local non-profit in Duluth, to supply groceries for students who need them. The groceries are provided for kids 18 and under who have been using the school breakfast and lunch programs.

“Together as a community, this is a crazy time,” said Mackenzie Foley, Americorps vista leader at Ecolibrium 3. “It’s an unprecedented thing that we are facing right now. And so I think it’s so so so important for us to be reaching out to one another as neighbors, as fellow community members, to support one another during this time.”

The food will be provided throughout the rest of the week at the club. The kids do not have to qualify for free or reduced lunches, nor do they have to be students at Duluth Public Schools.