Minnesota Coronavirus Numbers: 986 Confirmed Cases, 30 Deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 30 COVID-19 related deaths and 986 confirmed cases in the state as of Monday morning.

The MDH website says 470 patients of the 986 cases no longer need to be isolated.

There are currently 115 patients hospitalized and 57 of those patients remain in the ICU.

The age range for COVID-19 patients in the ICU is 25-95 years old.

Of the 87 counties in Minnesota, 62 of them have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

St. Louis County now has 16 cases of new coronavirus.

Carlton County has 10 confirmed cases, with 9 of those cases reported in the Moose Lake prison.

Minnesota health officials want to remind the public that not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested so data is not representative of the total numbers of cases in the state.