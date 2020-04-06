Researchers Needs Help With Collecting Data From Local Streams

There are more than 15 water depth rulers in nearly 10 streams in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn – Northland researchers are looking for volunteers to help them collect data to monitor spring water flow in area streams.

This is the time when researchers would be out getting their own data, but Covid-19 is preventing them from doing their research.

Fortunately, a citizen crowd-sourcing program was set up along local streams several years ago to allow the community to help with collecting important statistics.

Water gauges or giant rulers are strategically placed in local streams to check the height of the water.

Many of those streams are already in local neighborhoods.

Here’s how you can help. If you spot one of those rulers while on a hike or walk, you can measure the water level.

You would then send a text with the data to a number posted on the ruler.

This information is shared with a national database, which helps predict potential impacts.

“We can utilize this data to help verify models particularly around flooding potential. Spring is a common time for floods as well as fall as we have seen in Duluth,” said NRRI Watershed and Stormwater Research Coordinator Tiffany Sprague.

“We like to see and understand if the models are telling us what we are actually seeing in the real world,” Sprague continues.

There are more than 15 water depth rulers in nearly 10 streams in the Northland including Tisher Creek along the Hartley Nature Trail and Amity Creek in Lester Park.