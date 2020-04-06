Superior Mayor’s Longtime Chief of Staff to Retire

Rani Gill has served six different Superior mayors.

SUPERIOR, The Mayor of Superior’s right-hand-woman, Rani Gill, is retiring after 30 years serving the city as the mayor’s Chief of Staff.

Gill has served six different Superior mayors, and was actually the first official “Chief of Staff,” according to Mayor Jim Paine.

“She’s an institution in this city,” Paine said, “she has served a number of mayors, a lot of them really enjoyed working with her.”

Paine and other officials revised the new job position before posting it–making it more broad to include other skills like social media–since Gill has worn a variety of hats as Chief of Staff such as Public Information Officer.

“Each person does the job in their own way,” said the Mayor. “The way Rani did it is not necessarily the way the next person is going to do it.”

While they are choosing carefully, Paine said they hope to fill the position as soon as possible.

Gill’s last day is April 17th.