Superior Street Reconstruction Begins

Traffic will have no access to the site of the reconstruction project.

DULUTH, Minn. – It all started back in 2018 for a project that includes a new street, underground utilities, sidewalks, and lighting. Now the project is nearing the finish line.

The final phase of the Superior Street reconstruction project includes the busy intersection of Lake Avenue to 3rd Avenue West. Traffic will have no access to the site of the reconstruction project.

Thomas Hagen, the owner of Toasty’s, finds himself in a predicament: how does he get his food to his customers if the curb is taken away?

“It’s a concern just because we obviously are limited to curbside and takeout right now,” said Hagen. “So having the curb taken away is definitely something that we’re spending a lot of time figuring out ways to get our food to people in other ways.”

While work crews are continuing what the city deems is a vital work in rebuilding key areas of development in Duluth, business owners are still adjusting to the demands of COVID-19.

“Nothing was really predictable when it all came out and we just still take things one day at a time and do our best,” said Hagen. “We try to connect with as many people in Duluth as possible.”

A portion of East Superior Street that was not completed during Phase Two last year in part because of weather delays will be held off until the spring of 2021.

This is between 3rd Avenue East by the Greysolon Plaza and 4th Avenue East by the Voyageur Lakewalk Inn.

A city spokesperson says the Essentia construction and the soon-to-be demolition of the Voyageur for a 15-story residential tower is just too much activity at one time to finish that section of Superior Street.

The city says work crews will be implementing best practices for health and safety during the coronavirus outbreak.