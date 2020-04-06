U.S., Wisconsin Supreme Courts Rule Against Evers; Election Day Stands

The Governor's attempts to change or postpone the election have been blocked on all fronts.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After going through three changes in the span of one day, Wisconsin Elections will carry on as normal. Rulings from both the Wisconsin and U.S. Supreme Courts now make Wisconsin the only state with an election scheduled in April that is proceeding as planned.

Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order early Monday postponing the election to June. Not long after, that was blocked by the highest court in the state, which ruled that the Governor does not have the authority to do so on his own.

Hours later, the highest court in the country, the U.S. Supreme Court, eliminated the six-day extension for absentee ballots decided by a federal judge days ago. The state can only count ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday.

Governor Evers expressed his disdain at the decisions, in a statement which reads in part:

“Tomorrow in Wisconsin, thousands will wake up and have to choose between exercising their right to vote and staying healthy and safe. In this time of historic crisis, it is a shame that two branches of government in this state chose to pass the buck instead of taking responsibility for the health and safety of the people we were elected to serve. “

“Nobody saw this virus coming when we started the election cycle, so we’re kind of flying by the seat of our pants like everybody else is,” said Superior City Klerk Terri Kalan.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin municipalities have been struggling to keep up with the back and forth in Madison.

“It’s stressful,” Kalan said. “Everytime we think we’re prepared for something, they change it.”

Even after Evers’s Executive Order, she said the City continued preparing for a Tuesday Election.

“We’re ready for the election to go on. But there’s also the safety and the concerns for the health and well-being of the election workers and the community,”said Kalan. “It’s a hard–that’s got to come first.”

Prior to Monday, the City had sent out an unprecedented number of ballots.

But after the U.S. Supreme court cancelled the April 13th deadline, of the nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots requested statewide, about 550,000 had not yet been returned as of Monday morning.

Meaning many who thought they were casting their votes, may not be counted.

Kalan reminds Superior voters they can utilize curbside voting if they do not feel comfortable coming inside. Meanwhile Mayor Jim Paine has said that if polling places become crowded beyond the allowed limit, they will direct people to stay outside or in their cars.