UW-Superior Moves All Summer Courses Online

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin Superior announced on Monday that it has decided to offer all its summer 2020 courses in an online format.

“In analyzing this decision, the dean’s office examined the summer 2020 course offerings,” said Maria Cuzzo, interim provost at UW-Superior. “The great majority of offerings were already planned online, so there is no disruption to those courses. Twenty-four courses originally scheduled to be on-campus will now be offered in an online format. All these courses will be able to adapt to this change to complete our summer 2020 course offerings in online formats.”

Students are able to start registering for summer and fall courses effective today and the usual two-week waiting period for on-campus students who wish to enroll for summer courses has been removed.

University officials say a decision regarding summer programming and events, such as summer camps, will be announced soon.

No decision has yet been made regarding fall 2020 courses.