Visit Duluth Launches Virtual Summer Tour

The tour lets people click through panoramic views to experience places like Canal Park, Park Point, Bayfront Festival, Spirit Mountain and more.

DULUTH, Minn. – With summer just a few months away, many people are having to cancel their normal trips to Duluth, which will impact the tourism industry. But now, people can virtually visit Duluth from the comfort and safety of their home.

Visit Duluth launched a virtual 360 tour on their website on Monday. This virtual tour has been in the works for over a year. The tour lets people click through panoramic views to experience places like Canal Park, Park Point, Bayfront Festival, Spirit Mountain and more.

While this was not created because of the coronavirus, Visit Duluth hopes this virtual tour will keep the city on people’s minds, so when travel resumes, they can come visit.

“A lot of our visitors are return visitors, they have a soft spot in their heart for Duluth, they return every year. So a lot of people are missing Duluth right now because they’re annual trip would be coming up. So we hope that this is a way that people can escape and still visit Duluth. We hope it just reminds people that Duluth is here, it’s beautiful, and we’re waiting,” Visit Duluth media communications manager Maarja Anderson Hewitt said.

People can head to their website to experience the virtual tour. The website also has a winter and DECC virtual tour.