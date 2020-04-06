Windows Filled With Teddy Bears Brings Positivity To Local Neighborhoods

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a “beary” sight to see the community getting creative and connecting during this uncertain time as Covid-19 continues.

The Duluth Public Library is inviting more residents to spread positivity as they live out a real life neighborhood bear hunt inspired by a popular children’s book.

Many people are tucking away teddy bears of all shapes, sizes, and colors in the windows of their homes.

Most people believe the bear hunt gives families and their children something to look forward to as they cope with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

“I think teddy bears are like comfort food. They’re cozy and they just bring warm memories to mind,” said Therese Gurba. “So its like saying to the community, as they go by, its going to be OK. We’re OK.”

Proctor is one of many cities in Minnesota also participating in a neighborhood bear hunt.