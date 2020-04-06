YMCA Offers Free Meals to Kids

The Duluth YMCA is working with other local businesses and organizations to provide grab and go meals for kids along with personal hygiene items.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth YMCA is working with other local businesses and organizations to provide Grab & Go meals for kids along with personal hygiene items. Children ages 18 and under qualify for the meals for the event happening all this week.

“I mean it’s really beneficial and I think it’s an important thing so yeah, I feel like it’s like my duty as like a person who is like available,” said Kate Patronik, an Americorps member.

The meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three different locations in Duluth, including Harbor Highlands (28 East Village View Dr), GND REC in Gary New Duluth (801 101st Ave West) and Downtown YMCA (302 W 1st Street).