Absentee Ballots Are Up For Wisconsin Primary Elections

SUPERIOR, Wis. – While some folks are still going to the polls, more voters are taking advantage of sending their vote through the mail as absentee ballots are up.

Government officials were pushing for more people to mail in their vote.

To date, more than 4,000 voters requested absentee ballots.

So far, about 3,000 of those ballots have already been returned.

This return rate is becoming one of the highest number of votes compared to total turnout during the 2016 presidential primary election.

“To have 3,300 ballots returned means we are well of 50% turnout most likely in this election. We can’t predict turnout very well. If it were to go over 6,000 I would be surprised,” Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

According to federal law, absentee ballots must be postmarked by today in order for it to be counted.

Ballots can also be placed in the dropbox outside the Government Center in Superior.