Best Buy Launches Curbside Pickup as More Customers Need Electronic Devices

Customers can purchase what they need online and when they arrive, workers will bring their products out and place it in their cars.

DULUTH, Minn. – With many people taking classes or working from home and most places shut down, stores like Best Buy are staying busy to make sure everyone has the technology and resources they need.

Best Buy has closed its doors to customers but launched a curbside pickup option. Customers can purchase what they need online and when they arrive, workers will bring their products out and place them in their cars, making it a contact-free pickup.

With technology so important right now, having this pickup gives people the tools they need while still being able to be safe.

“I found a lot of customers being really grateful that we are able to deliver the essential items they need, especially with a need for people to work from home. Our computer sales, things like that have been great. For the students that have to learn from home, making sure they can get the items they need to do that as well,” Duluth Best Buy’s general manager Alisha Schmidt said.

With kids and families spending most of their days at home, entertainment devices have been other popular items. People buying things like movies and Nintendo Switch to keep their families occupied while being stuck at home.

“We haven’t had an up to date video game system in quite a while but I figured we needed something for them to do, something that would be fun, and very child appropriate, which we find the Nintendo to be,” customer Natalie Clark said.

Best Buy has adjusted its hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day due to the coronavirus. They also still have sales people in store to answer any questions over the phone, to help customers get the products they need.