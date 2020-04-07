City of Superior Announces Restrictions on Beaches

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior says it will be limiting access to its beaches in an effort to comply with Governor Evers’ Executive Order.

According to a recent press release from the city, all public and private gatherings of people not part of a single household are prohibited.

Outdoor activities including visiting public and state parks are still allowed, but individuals must comply with Social Distancing Requirements.

“The City of Superior wants to remind the public that Douglas County residents may participate in the smelt harvest with their family members in a single living unit or household member’s immediate household and long as you are following the Safer at Home Order and the CDC guidelines.”

Wisconsin Point and Superior’s beaches will remain open for use by Douglas County residents only.

The city is asking residents that wish to access Wisconsin Point to adhere to the park’s normal hours.

Wisconsin Point parking lots beyond lot #1 close at 11:00 p.m. and overnight camping is not allowed during the smelt run this year.