Families Enjoy Nice Weather at Leif Erickson Park

With most people working from home, it gives people the chance to get out and explore places on days they normally wouldn't have the chance to.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people got outside on Tuesday to enjoy another nice day after the early morning showers cleared out.

With most people working from home, it gives people the chance to get out and explore places like Leif Erickson Park on days they normally wouldn’t have the chance to.

“I was really excited when the sun came out today. I was pretty bummed this morning when it was pouring rain but it’s nice to be able to get out,” Duluth resident Lisa Richards said.

Many visitors said that the sunshine every day lately and getting to spend more time outside is helpful in getting through the “Stay at Home” order.