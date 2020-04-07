Former Hermantown Star, UMD Standout Dylan Samberg Signs with Winnipeg Jets

Samberg will join another former Hawk on the team in Hermantown native Neal Pionk.

DULUTH, Minn. – So far, two UMD men’s hockey players have left school early to go to the NHL: Scott Perunovich with the St. Louis Blues and Justin Richards with the New York Rangers. Add one more to the list as Hermantown native Dylan Samberg has signed a three-year-deal with the Winnipeg Jets.

“I’m very excited. This is something that I wanted to do my whole life. This was a dream of mine. My parents and I are very excited as well to have this deal done and I’m looking forward to my future,” Samberg said.

The junior defenseman says the uncertainty of the NHL season did not deter him from making his decision.

“They were unsure if they were going to continue their season so I was just kind of waiting with them. We’re no rush to make a decision. After they decided it probably wasn’t going to happen, we started talking with them more and we eventually came to a conclusion and here we are,” said Samberg.

And many believe that Samberg will be able to make an immediate impact in Winnipeg.

“It’s been good. They’ve been very supportive of me, especially with my decision last season of coming back. They’re a good organization and I’m really just looking forward to starting things up there,” Samberg said.

And he’ll have a familiar face on the team in fellow Hermantown native Neal Pionk.

“Eventually when I do make it up there, I’ll always have him to lean back on and talk to if I need any help, which is really nice,” said Samberg.

Samberg added that he’ll look back fondly on the memories he made at UMD and will always be grateful that he got the chance to play for his hometown team.

“My coaches are a big reason why I came here. UMD was the one spot I really wanted to go to growing up. They gave me that opportunity and I feel like the coaches helped me really develop here and get to the point where I am today,” Samberg said.