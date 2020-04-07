Home Healthcare Service Accepting More Patients to Decrease Need for Hospitalization

Recover Health hopes to eliminate patients' need to go back to the hospital.

DULUTH, Minn.- A home health service in Duluth is doing its part to treat more people at home, while also lifting the burden off of local hospitals.

Recover Health on Grand Avenue in Denfeld is currently accepting new patients at about 8 beds a week.

They offer services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and help with medications. The service also helps patients set up telehealth calls with their primary doctor.

Staff said they can treat people with COVID-19 symptoms who are not hospitalized, and those coming back from the hospital, as long as they are referred by a doctor.

“One of the safest places right now to recover is in clients’ homes,” said Branch Administrator Hannah Holmes. “You’re recovering in that isolation setting.”

Recover Health’s primary goal, she said, is to reduce the need for rehospitalization. “Keeping people out of those hospitals. Most of our patients are those leaving the facilities right now, and we want to keep it that way.”