Local Addiction Help During Quarantine

DULUTH, Minn. – During this time of quarantine, people with addiction issues may have a harder time dealing with self-isolation.

According to the co-founder of Recovery Alliance Duluth, technology has been a good resource with helping with recovery. Face-to-face contact has been replaced with a virtual world where clients are receiving counseling and outreach. Among the topics discussed with patients, including fear, increased financial stress and homeschooling.

“In this community, I can say that I feel like we’re in this together. And so I get the support I need from my people and we pay it forward,” Beth Elstad, co-founder and executive director of Recovery Alliance Duluth.

For more information about Recovery Alliance Duluth, go to www.recoveryallianceduluth.org. You can also go to their Facebook and Instagram, and can also contact them via telephone at 218-576-6005.