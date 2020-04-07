Minnesota hits 1,069 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 34 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has now surpassed 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,069 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, up 83 cases from the day before.

According to the MDH website, there are now 34 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state.

There are currently 120 patients hospitalized with 64 of those patients in the ICU.

According to health officials, there are now 17 COVID-cases in St. Louis County, 13 cases in Carlton County, and 2 cases in Itasca County.

Of the 13 COVID-19 cases in Carlton County, 9 of those cases are confirmed to be in the Moose Lake Prison.

To date, 64 counties in Minnesota have confirmed coronavirus cases.

For more updates regarding coronavirus in Minnesota, you can visit the Minnesota Department of Health website by clicking here.