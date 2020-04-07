President Trump Approves Minnesota Disaster Declaration

(FOX 9) – President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration in Minnesota due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This declaration allows for federal funding to aid the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain nonprofits in areas impacted by coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Congressional Delegation urged Trump’s administration to approve Minnesota’s request for a major declaration.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused a public health and economic crisis across Minnesota,” Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement. “This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources. I will continue working to ensure that all Minnesotans, as well as our state’s health care facilities, small businesses, and farmers, have access to much-needed relief.”

Additional designations may be made at a later time.